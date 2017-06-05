Leaked NSA Report Short on Facts, Proves Little in 'Russiagate' Case
By all accounts, Reality Leigh Winner is an intelligent, committed professional who served for six years in the U.S. Air Force as a Farsi and Pashto linguist, specializing in communications intercept operations and analysis conducted on behalf of the National Security Agency . She left the Air Force in 2016 and in February started working as a civilian contractor at the Georgia Cryptologic Center, an NSA facility in Augusta, Ga., that specializes in analyzing communications intercepts originating in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgian Place Apartments: Poor Maintenance / N...
|27 min
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Mother fears woman accused of leak will be made...
|2 hr
|Kev from Michigan
|1
|Who is Reality Winner? Details about the woman ...
|9 hr
|BiggerQuestion
|4
|Look Who Got Busted: How To Remove Your Mug Sho... (May '11)
|22 hr
|trio
|152
|reality winner
|Wed
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|The Reality Winner Arrest Shows the NSA Learned...
|Tue
|Dee Dee Dee
|1
|Why AUG smell like butt juice?!?
|May 23
|Farrell Landon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC