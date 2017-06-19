Jamerikee Amir Lewis

Jamerikee Amir Lewis

According to investigators, eighteen-year-old Jamerikee Amir Lewis is wanted for a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Washington Drive. Lewis is 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs.

