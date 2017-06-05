Intercept Editors Face Mounting Criti...

Intercept Editors Face Mounting Criticism for Possibly Outing Leaker

In light of Winner's swift arrest following the publication of the report, and the trail left by The Intercept that led authorities to her, many national security commentators have criticized the website for what appears to be the irresponsible outing of a source. Surveillance reporter Barton Gellman described The Intercept's "egregious mistakes that doomed its source," including informing their NSA contact that their source was from Augusta, Georgia: 7/ It handed USG a color copy of original doc & told a clearance-holding contractor the doc was mailed from Augusta.

