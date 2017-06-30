How to vacation-proof your car this summer Read Story MagnifyMoney
Newlyweds Aaron and Megan McCoy were on their way to celebrate their first Thanksgiving as a married couple when they ended up on the side of a Georgia road with car trouble. "The car was already ailing during our honeymoon a few months before, but now things came to a genuine head," says Megan, a graphic designer in Athens, Ga.
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monte Sano Elementary School: Rude Staff RACISM... (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Suzy Wenn
|9
|Time to Terminate Scott Johnson
|Mon
|Maria
|19
|Southern frills boutique (Oct '16)
|Jul 3
|Unknown
|10
|Dr. Judith Hoover, md aiken, sc: Horrible Gynec...
|Jun 28
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Stanton Optical: Lousy Management & Poor Custom... (Oct '16)
|Jun 28
|Suzy W
|4
|pioneers & heroes of the african american hebre...
|Jun 28
|Rawchaa Shayar
|3
|"Level Up", gaming Club/Store, Martinez GA- NOT... (Aug '14)
|Jun 28
|chris b
|2
