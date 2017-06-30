How to vacation-proof your car this s...

How to vacation-proof your car this summer Read Story MagnifyMoney

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Newlyweds Aaron and Megan McCoy were on their way to celebrate their first Thanksgiving as a married couple when they ended up on the side of a Georgia road with car trouble. "The car was already ailing during our honeymoon a few months before, but now things came to a genuine head," says Megan, a graphic designer in Athens, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monte Sano Elementary School: Rude Staff RACISM... (Jan '16) Tue Suzy Wenn 9
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson Mon Maria 19
Southern frills boutique (Oct '16) Jul 3 Unknown 10
Dr. Judith Hoover, md aiken, sc: Horrible Gynec... Jun 28 Farrell Landon 4
Stanton Optical: Lousy Management & Poor Custom... (Oct '16) Jun 28 Suzy W 4
pioneers & heroes of the african american hebre... Jun 28 Rawchaa Shayar 3
"Level Up", gaming Club/Store, Martinez GA- NOT... (Aug '14) Jun 28 chris b 2
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC