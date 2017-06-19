GA: Bids to Build New Augusta Bus Facility Cited as Too High
June 20--An Augusta Public Transit maintenance and administration building planned for a Regency Mall out-parcel is on hold after construction bids came in too high, city officials said. Transit Director Patrick Stephens said the two firms that submitted bids for the project came in "a few million" over the project's budget.
