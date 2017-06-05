Federal contractor arrested after NSA document published on news site
Federal contractor arrested after NSA document published on news site The document revealed details about Russian efforts to hack U.S. voting systems. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sxhjvM A federal contractor was arrested in Georgia Monday in connection with a classified NSA report on Russian election interference published by the online publication The Intercept .
