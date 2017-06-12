Deputy shot in South Augusta dies
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who investigators say shot an off-duty Richmond County deputy. The shooting happened on the 2400 block of Lenox Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
