Coroner: Man found in Savannah River died from drowning

Richmond County coroner Mark Bowen said in a statement that 66-year-old Charles Williams of Greenville, South Carolina was pronounced dead upon being discovered around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the 5th Street Marina in Augusta.

