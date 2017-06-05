Contractor charged with leaking NSA info on Russian hacking
A federal contractor with top security clearance faces charges after allegedly leaking classified information to an online media outlet, the Justice Department announced Monday. Reality Leigh Winner is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to Terminate Scott Johnson
|Sun
|Pati
|14
|Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09)
|Jun 3
|justice for fry
|685
|Rawchaa Shayar vs James White: Rawchaa another ...
|Jun 1
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... (Dec '16)
|May 31
|Farrell Landon
|19
|What is Evans Georgia like? (Jun '08)
|May 27
|strayer0603
|12
|Look Who Got Busted: How To Remove Your Mug Sho... (May '11)
|May 25
|Mad_max
|151
|Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16)
|May 24
|Pam
|32
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC