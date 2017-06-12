Columbus school among 10 in Georgia with most fights
A Columbus school is among the 10 public schools in Georgia with the highest number of fights, according to the most recent data available. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last week that, based on the Georgia Department of Education's discipline data for the 2015-16 school year, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary had 226 fights, the fifth-most out of the state's 2,272 public schools.
