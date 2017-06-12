Central Ave. repairs complete, roads to reopen Friday afternoon
UPDATE: The City of Augusta announced Friday afternoon that all work to repair the Central Avenue sinkhole have been completed. The closed roads are expected to sometime Friday afternoon.
