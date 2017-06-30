Can a D-O-G learn to S-P-E-L-L?
Does your dog get just as excited to go for a W-A-L-K as to go for a walk? Is he a spelling genius? Everyone knows once a dog gets good and excited there's no going back. That's why Pat Curry tried to outsmart her Australian shepherd, who became overwhelmed with joy upon hearing the word "bank," where she always was bestowed with treats from the drive-through teller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at How Stuff Works.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to Terminate Scott Johnson
|5 hr
|Maria
|19
|Southern frills boutique (Oct '16)
|10 hr
|Unknown
|10
|Dr. Judith Hoover, md aiken, sc: Horrible Gynec...
|Jun 28
|Farrell Landon
|4
|Stanton Optical: Lousy Management & Poor Custom... (Oct '16)
|Jun 28
|Suzy W
|4
|Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: CORRUPT...
|Jun 27
|Farrell Landon
|3
|Popeye's Chicken: feminism, racism, and employm...
|Jun 27
|Farrell Landon
|3
|Who is Reality Winner? Details about the woman ...
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC