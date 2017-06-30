Can a D-O-G learn to S-P-E-L-L?

Does your dog get just as excited to go for a W-A-L-K as to go for a walk? Is he a spelling genius? Everyone knows once a dog gets good and excited there's no going back. That's why Pat Curry tried to outsmart her Australian shepherd, who became overwhelmed with joy upon hearing the word "bank," where she always was bestowed with treats from the drive-through teller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at How Stuff Works.