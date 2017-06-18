Augusta man charged with murder in shooting death of father
The shooting took place late Saturday on Vernon Drive in Augusta, and 60-year-old Ronald Kearse was pronounced dead at the scene at midnight, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Kearse's son, Perry Christain Kearse, 25, left the scene but was taken into custody at 2:30 a.m. Sunday by Richmond County sheriff's deputies, authorities said.
