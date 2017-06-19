4 arrested, 2 still sought in connect...

4 arrested, 2 still sought in connection to death of Deputy Cooke

Friday Jun 16

UPDATE: 4 arrested, 2 still sought in connection to death of Dep - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports Three suspects are in custody after a Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in South Augusta. On June 15 at around 3:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the 2400 block of Lennox Road for reports of gunshots.

