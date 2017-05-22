Transgender advocate from Georgia who...

Transgender advocate from Georgia who took on judge dies

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why AUG smell like butt juice?!? 2 hr Augusta local 2
Looking for Female Reimawaner who needs stud se... May 19 Farrell Landon 2
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson May 16 Anne 11
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... May 15 Farrell Landon 17
Fairway Ford in Evans Georgia DISHONEST DEALERS... May 11 Farrell 9
Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero! May 10 Beatrice Darren 4
Salvation Army in Augusta GA & Aiken SC: Incomp... May 10 Beatrice Darren 2
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Columbia County was issued at May 22 at 10:13PM EDT

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC