Stepfather wanted for kidnapping in Augusta arrested in DeKalb Co.
Tripp and his stepdaughter, sixteen-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on the afternoon of April 17. Tripp has reportedly been spotted in Atlanta, but no solid leads were available. That is until Tripp was arrested on May 23 for aggravated stalking in DeKalb County.
