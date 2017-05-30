Stepfather wanted for kidnapping in A...

Stepfather wanted for kidnapping in Augusta arrested in DeKalb Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Tripp and his stepdaughter, sixteen-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on the afternoon of April 17. Tripp has reportedly been spotted in Atlanta, but no solid leads were available. That is until Tripp was arrested on May 23 for aggravated stalking in DeKalb County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rawchaa Shayar vs James White: Rawchaa another ... 17 hr Farrell Landon 4
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... Wed Farrell Landon 19
Dr. Joseph Frey III - Custody Evaluator (Apr '09) Wed justice for fry 683
What is Evans Georgia like? (Jun '08) May 27 strayer0603 12
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson May 26 Employee 13
News Look Who Got Busted: How To Remove Your Mug Sho... (May '11) May 25 Mad_max 151
Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16) May 24 Pam 32
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Gunman
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC