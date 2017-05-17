Rodney Donquail Ivey
Investigators say Ivey is responsible for three separate shooting incidents in Augusta, all on the same day. Deputies were called out to 526 Richmond Hill Road West, where a sixteen-year-old victim had been shot in the stomach.
