Rodney Donquail Ivey

Rodney Donquail Ivey

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Investigators say Ivey is responsible for three separate shooting incidents in Augusta, all on the same day. Deputies were called out to 526 Richmond Hill Road West, where a sixteen-year-old victim had been shot in the stomach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson Tue Anne 11
Looking for Female Reimawaner who needs stud se... Tue Tink13139 1
Why AUG smell like butt juice?!? Mon Farrell Landon 1
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... Mon Farrell Landon 17
Fairway Ford in Evans Georgia DISHONEST DEALERS... May 11 Farrell 9
Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero! May 10 Beatrice Darren 4
Salvation Army in Augusta GA & Aiken SC: Incomp... May 10 Beatrice Darren 2
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,335 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC