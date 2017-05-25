Mother, daughter graduate college tog...

Mother, daughter graduate college together after long journey

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Alecia and Imani Reed are not the typical mother-daughter duo. Not only are they best friends, they're also classmates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson 5 hr Employee 13
News Look Who Got Busted: How To Remove Your Mug Sho... (May '11) Thu Mad_max 151
Had Sex with the County Administrator (Feb '16) Wed Pam 32
Why AUG smell like butt juice?!? May 23 Farrell Landon 3
Looking for Female Reimawaner who needs stud se... May 19 Farrell Landon 2
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... May 15 Farrell Landon 17
Fairway Ford in Evans Georgia DISHONEST DEALERS... May 11 Farrell 9
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC