Kidnapping Warrant Issued For Stepfather Of Missing Georgia Teen

Leon Lamar Tripp reportedly left the family's home in Augusta, Georgia, with his stepdaughter, Latania Janelle Carwell, 16, early one morning two weeks ago, police and relatives say. Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 37 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's database under the age of 18 and 26 percent above the age of 18. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

