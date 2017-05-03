Kidnapping Warrant Issued For Stepfather Of Missing Georgia Teen
Leon Lamar Tripp reportedly left the family's home in Augusta, Georgia, with his stepdaughter, Latania Janelle Carwell, 16, early one morning two weeks ago, police and relatives say. Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 37 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's database under the age of 18 and 26 percent above the age of 18. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southern Frills Boutique
|May 1
|msdh
|24
|Watchmen Broadcasting/Dorothy Spaulding EMBEZZL... (Jan '16)
|Apr 30
|K Nash
|10
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|Apr 30
|White america
|3
|Time to Terminate Scott Johnson
|Apr 28
|Desi
|8
|Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14)
|Apr 28
|Spirituallyabused
|14
|Area Arrests (Jul '09)
|Apr 27
|Natasha manis
|6
|Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero!
|Apr 26
|White america
|3
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC