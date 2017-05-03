Kidnapping Warrant Issued For Stepfat...

Kidnapping Warrant Issued For Stepfather Of Missing Georgia Teen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsOne

Leon Lamar Tripp reportedly left the family's home in Augusta, Georgia, with his stepdaughter, Latania Janelle Carwell, 16, early one morning two weeks ago, police and relatives say. Although African Americans make up just 13 percent of the U.S. population, we account for 37 percent of the missing in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's database under the age of 18 and 26 percent above the age of 18. Cases involving African Americans also tend to receive less media coverage than missing Whites, with missing men of color getting even less attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southern Frills Boutique May 1 msdh 24
Watchmen Broadcasting/Dorothy Spaulding EMBEZZL... (Jan '16) Apr 30 K Nash 10
Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo... Apr 30 White america 3
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson Apr 28 Desi 8
Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14) Apr 28 Spirituallyabused 14
News Area Arrests (Jul '09) Apr 27 Natasha manis 6
Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero! Apr 26 White america 3
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,408 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC