Furman police: SLED leading investiga...

Furman police: SLED leading investigation after roommates found Furman student dead in dorm

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: WMBF

Coroner Parks Evans told FOX the 23-year-old was found by his roommates in his dorm around 4 a.m. An autopsy was completed and has been sent off for toxicology results. No cause of death is known at this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... 2 hr Janna G 16
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson 6 hr TIM 10
Fairway Ford in Evans Georgia DISHONEST DEALERS... May 11 Farrell 9
Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero! May 10 Beatrice Darren 4
Salvation Army in Augusta GA & Aiken SC: Incomp... May 10 Beatrice Darren 2
Shane's Custom Tattoos and Piercing: Horrible C... May 9 Donna 2
2009 Ford Fusion 3FAHP08Z49R129542 May 9 lostmoneyonbadcar 1
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC