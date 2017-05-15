Furman police: SLED leading investigation after roommates found Furman student dead in dorm
Coroner Parks Evans told FOX the 23-year-old was found by his roommates in his dorm around 4 a.m. An autopsy was completed and has been sent off for toxicology results. No cause of death is known at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|2 hr
|Janna G
|16
|Time to Terminate Scott Johnson
|6 hr
|TIM
|10
|Fairway Ford in Evans Georgia DISHONEST DEALERS...
|May 11
|Farrell
|9
|Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero!
|May 10
|Beatrice Darren
|4
|Salvation Army in Augusta GA & Aiken SC: Incomp...
|May 10
|Beatrice Darren
|2
|Shane's Custom Tattoos and Piercing: Horrible C...
|May 9
|Donna
|2
|2009 Ford Fusion 3FAHP08Z49R129542
|May 9
|lostmoneyonbadcar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC