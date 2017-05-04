College student who died on eve of gr...

College student who died on eve of graduation remembered

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: WBTV

Multiple media organizations report the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of Furman University student Joseph "Blake" Hadden. The funeral for the 23-year-old from Augusta, Georgia, is Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo... Sat Prophet Farrell 4
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson Fri Gabe 9
Watchmen Broadcasting/Dorothy Spaulding EMBEZZL... (Jan '16) May 4 Anonymous 11
Southern Frills Boutique (Nov '16) May 1 msdh 24
Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14) Apr 28 Spirituallyabused 14
News Area Arrests (Jul '09) Apr 27 Natasha manis 6
Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero! Apr 26 White america 3
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,105 • Total comments across all topics: 280,844,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC