Boy's wish to 'blast off to Saturn in a red rocket ship' comes true
Make-A-Wish Georgia Caption: Zayden Wright, 7, saw his wish of traveling to Saturn come true thanks to the help of virtual reality and and Make-A-Wish Georgia. A 7-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect whose wish was to "blast off to Saturn in a red rocket ship" saw his dream come true with the help of virtual reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watchmen Broadcasting/Dorothy Spaulding EMBEZZL... (Jan '16)
|18 hr
|K Nash
|10
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|19 hr
|White america
|3
|Time to Terminate Scott Johnson
|Fri
|Desi
|8
|Southern Frills Boutique
|Apr 28
|M Tisdale
|23
|Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14)
|Apr 28
|Spirituallyabused
|14
|Area Arrests (Jul '09)
|Apr 27
|Natasha manis
|6
|Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero!
|Apr 26
|White america
|3
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC