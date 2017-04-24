Boy's wish to 'blast off to Saturn in...

Boy's wish to 'blast off to Saturn in a red rocket ship' comes true

Make-A-Wish Georgia Caption: Zayden Wright, 7, saw his wish of traveling to Saturn come true thanks to the help of virtual reality and and Make-A-Wish Georgia. A 7-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect whose wish was to "blast off to Saturn in a red rocket ship" saw his dream come true with the help of virtual reality.

