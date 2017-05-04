Army combat photographer snapped one ...

Army combat photographer snapped one last picture - seconds before an explosion killed her

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Boston.com

Nearly four years ago, Spec. Hilda Clayton, a combat photographer in the U.S. Army, was documenting a live-fire exercise in Afghanistan when, without warning, a mortar tube accidentally exploded in front of her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson 12 hr Gabe 9
Watchmen Broadcasting/Dorothy Spaulding EMBEZZL... (Jan '16) Thu Spiritually abused 11
Southern Frills Boutique May 1 msdh 24
Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo... Apr 30 White america 3
Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14) Apr 28 Spirituallyabused 14
News Area Arrests (Jul '09) Apr 27 Natasha manis 6
Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero! Apr 26 White america 3
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC