Advaxis Provides Phase 1 Data of High...

Advaxis Provides Phase 1 Data of Higher Dose Axalimogene Filolisbac

Sharad Ghamande, MD, principal investigator and Professor and Director of Gynecologic Oncology at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, discussed cervical cancer and axalimogene filolisbac in detail recently on the JENNIE Show on the News Channel ABC 6, WJBF in Augusta, GA. Also, one patient in this phase 1 study experienced an ongoing and durable partial response, and this patient was recently featured in the Augusta Chronicle, as she is being treated by Dr. Ghamande at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University.

