Willett goes back to basics with roast beef Masters dinner
AUGUSTA, Georgia: Danny Willett has chosen a traditional English Sunday roast for his U.S. Masters champions dinner at Augusta and is planning a special tribute to American great Arnold Palmer.Thirty-four former winners of the tournament will start with cottage pie before tucking into roast beef with Yorkshire pudding and apple crumble." There's been a lot of thought gone into it about how we can embrace British culture and hopefully they enjoy a little taste of Yorkshire," the 29-year-old from Sheffield told reporters on Tuesday."
