Watson, Simpson make most of family time at soggy Masters
AUGUSTA, Georgia - While severe weather cancelled the Masters' popular Par 3 Contest for the first time in history, Bubba Watson was able to get on the course with his two children before it was shut down. The two-time Masters champion enjoyed every moment.
