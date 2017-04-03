Watson, Simpson make most of family t...

Watson, Simpson make most of family time at soggy Masters

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

AUGUSTA, Georgia - While severe weather cancelled the Masters' popular Par 3 Contest for the first time in history, Bubba Watson was able to get on the course with his two children before it was shut down. The two-time Masters champion enjoyed every moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... Tue Hardee 15
Southern Frills Boutique Tue Pandre 17
Excalibur Tattoos in Evans GA Incompetent Artis... Tue Yeah Dude 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland A Fraud (Feb '14) Tue ckc 10
Dragon Den Tattoo: RACIST & UNPROFESSIONAL BAST... Apr 2 Donyae 2
Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14) Apr 1 Gilliam T 11
Rent Smart - Evans, 30809 CHEATING CUSTOMERS! R... Apr 1 Adriana Greene 2
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Columbia County was issued at April 05 at 11:50PM EDT

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC