Watch Danny Willett shank his shot at the first on way to a dreaded snowman at the Masters
APRIL 07: Danny Willett of England plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. In our Masters live blog , we told you that reigning champion Danny Willett made a mess of the first hole.
