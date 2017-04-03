Washington Rd. Raceway attempted robb...

Washington Rd. Raceway attempted robbery suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman suspected of attempted robbery in Augusta. Investigators say the woman pictured in this article attempted to rob the Raceway Gas Station at 3021 Washington Road on Monday, April 3. She was last seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Toyota Scion XB or a Nissan Cube.

