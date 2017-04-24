Thomson Family Y celebrates completion of project
The Thomson Family Y celebrated the completion of its new location across the street from the former Y with a VIP event for donors on April 20. 'Tonight is not a building, it's about people,'said Danny McConnell, Family Y CEO. 'It is a milestone for this county and the surrounding area.
