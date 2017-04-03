(The Masters) Thursday's rounds at a glance
A brief look Thursday at the first round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia: THE LEADER: Charley Hoffman, , had a 7-under 65, which was roughly 10 shots better than the average score. THE LEAD: Hoffman's four-shot lead was the largest for the first round of the Masters since 1955.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Tue
|Hardee
|15
|Southern Frills Boutique
|Apr 4
|Pandre
|17
|Excalibur Tattoos in Evans GA Incompetent Artis...
|Apr 4
|Yeah Dude
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland A Fraud (Feb '14)
|Apr 4
|ckc
|10
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of l...
|Apr 4
|Matt
|2
|Jim Hudson Lexus in Martinez: Racial & Job Disc...
|Apr 4
|Adriana
|3
|Evans Kia: RACIST CAR DEALERSHIP (Oct '16)
|Apr 4
|Yeah whatever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC