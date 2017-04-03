(The Masters) Thursday's rounds at a ...

(The Masters) Thursday's rounds at a glance

A brief look Thursday at the first round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia: THE LEADER: Charley Hoffman, , had a 7-under 65, which was roughly 10 shots better than the average score. THE LEAD: Hoffman's four-shot lead was the largest for the first round of the Masters since 1955.

