Students build working version of Leonardo da Vinci's self-supporting bridge
Students at Missouri's Truman State University got a cool lesson in in a class about Leonardo da Vinci: a chance to turn his sketch for a self-supporting bridge into a working version. The design was proposed by Leonardo in an undated drawing which appears above.
