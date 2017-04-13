Students build working version of Leo...

Students build working version of Leonardo da Vinci's self-supporting bridge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boing Boing

Students at Missouri's Truman State University got a cool lesson in in a class about Leonardo da Vinci: a chance to turn his sketch for a self-supporting bridge into a working version. The design was proposed by Leonardo in an undated drawing which appears above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14) 1 hr Rachelle 12
Don't move to Augusta GA 1 hr Robyn 1
Staff Zone: racism, incompetent staff, and trea... 1 hr Rachelle 2
Milton Ruben Chevrolet: RACISM & scamming car b... 2 hr PissedoffCustomer 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland A Fraud (Feb '14) 3 hr Beware 2 11
Moving to Augusta Ga 21 hr E Gilt 1
Dragon Den Tattoo: RACIST & UNPROFESSIONAL BAST... Apr 2 Donyae 2
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC