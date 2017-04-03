One-month euro/dollar vol surges month before French run-off

The cost of hedging against volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month rose on Thursday to its highest since the beginning of December, as the contract approached the date of the French presidential election run-off. One-month euro/dollar implied volatility rose to as high as 11.375 percent, its highest since Dec. 1, in its biggest one-day move since Jan. 15, 2015, when the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the value of the franc against the euro.

