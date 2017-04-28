Number of Americans Supporting Legal ...

Number of Americans Supporting Legal Pot Shoots Higher

More people in the United States than ever before think marijuana should be legal, a new CBS News poll has found. And on top of that, most people think marijuana is less unsafe than most other drugs, and only 23 percent think legalizing pot leads to an increase violent crime.

