Mysterious group posts more alleged NSA hacking tools; Russia link suspected

Monday Apr 10

In the latest in a drumbeat of intelligence leaks, a hacking group known as the Shadow Brokers has released another set of tools it said were designed by the top-secret National Security Agency to penetrate computer systems worldwide. In a rambling, rant-filled statement over the weekend, Shadow Brokers also released a list of servers it said the tools had infected.

