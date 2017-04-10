More alleged NSA hacking tools expose...

More alleged NSA hacking tools exposed by Shadow Brokers hacking group

Monday Apr 10

WASHINGTON _ A hacking group known as the Shadow Brokers has released another set of tools it said were designed by the top-secret National Security Agency to penetrate computer systems worldwide. In a statement over the weekend, Shadow Brokers also released a list of servers it said the tools had infected.

