More alleged NSA hacking tools exposed by Shadow Brokers hacking group
WASHINGTON _ A hacking group known as the Shadow Brokers has released another set of tools it said were designed by the top-secret National Security Agency to penetrate computer systems worldwide. In a statement over the weekend, Shadow Brokers also released a list of servers it said the tools had infected.
