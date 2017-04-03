Masters Wide Open After Two Rounds

Masters Wide Open After Two Rounds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Wall Street Journal

AUGUSTA, Ga.-The second day of the Masters began with a question that would have been difficult to fathom just 24 hours earlier: Is Charley Hoffman, little-known journeyman, really going to run away with this tournament? The answer was clear by lunchtime Friday, and it was a resounding no. Hoffman, the unlikely first-round leader, petered out with a 3-over-par 75 in the second round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... Apr 4 Hardee 15
Southern Frills Boutique Apr 4 Pandre 17
Excalibur Tattoos in Evans GA Incompetent Artis... Apr 4 Yeah Dude 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland A Fraud (Feb '14) Apr 4 ckc 10
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of l... Apr 4 Matt 2
Jim Hudson Lexus in Martinez: Racial & Job Disc... Apr 4 Adriana 3
Evans Kia: RACIST CAR DEALERSHIP (Oct '16) Apr 4 Yeah whatever 3
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC