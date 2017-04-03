Masters Wide Open After Two Rounds
AUGUSTA, Ga.-The second day of the Masters began with a question that would have been difficult to fathom just 24 hours earlier: Is Charley Hoffman, little-known journeyman, really going to run away with this tournament? The answer was clear by lunchtime Friday, and it was a resounding no. Hoffman, the unlikely first-round leader, petered out with a 3-over-par 75 in the second round.
