Masters turns into Spring Break for CEOs

AUGUSTA, Georgia: To wander the immaculately manicured grounds of Augusta National Golf Club during the U.S. Masters is to take a stroll back in time.A time before the marriage of sport and commercialism where scoreboards are operated manually and the only signage directs you to someplace picturesque rather than entice you to buy a car or smartphone.One of the world's most elite clubs, Augusta National operates under the principle that if you are obscenely wealthy there is no reason to advertise it, the only label here is the ever-present Masters logo.Outside the Augusta National walls, however, it is all business as some of the world's biggest brands cozy up alongside golf's most celebrated event to share in its glow.This is, as one corporate executive put it, Spring Break and Coachella melded into one big corporate CEO-filled mosh pit."

