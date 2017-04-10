Masters-Style Green Jacket Bought for $5 Sells for $139K
CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [] 2 People Find Dead Bat in Salad They Were Eating A recall has been issued after two people in Florida found a dead bat in the packaged salad they were eating. Masters-Style Green Jacket Bought for $5 Sells for $139K An authentic green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club that was once bought for $5 at a thrift store has sold at auction for more than $139,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Augusta Ga
|3 hr
|E Gilt
|1
|Southern Frills Boutique
|5 hr
|Vicki54
|19
|Post Certification of Scott Johnson
|Apr 9
|DAN
|2
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Apr 4
|Hardee
|15
|Excalibur Tattoos in Evans GA Incompetent Artis...
|Apr 4
|Yeah Dude
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland A Fraud (Feb '14)
|Apr 4
|ckc
|10
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of l...
|Apr 4
|Matt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC