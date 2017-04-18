Masters Golf

Golf fans arrive for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Augusta, Ga. MARIETTA DAILY OUT; GWINNETT DAILY POST OUT; LOCAL TELEVISION OUT; WXIA-TV OUT; WGCL-TV OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT Golf fan Lisa Kolb takes photos as she arrives for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Augusta, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.