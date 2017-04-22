Internet Archive to ignore robots.txt directives
Robots are little computer programs that search engines use to scan and index websites. Robots.txt is a little file placed on webservers to tell search engines what they should and shouldn't index.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area Arrests (Jul '09)
|6 hr
|Natasha manis
|6
|Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero!
|Wed
|White america
|3
|John Ohmes is a racist church pastor (Jun '16)
|Apr 22
|izzy
|3
|Southern frills boutique (Oct '16)
|Apr 22
|Rivera mom
|9
|Time to Terminate Scott Johnson
|Apr 21
|Dana
|7
|Augusta University / Medical College of Georgia...
|Apr 21
|AdrianB
|2
|Jeremy Laswell/Gander Mountain
|Apr 19
|Bahahahahaha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC