Inclusive Easter egg hunt hosted for special needs children
Children got off to a fast start at the North of the River Recreation and Park District's Easter egg hunt Saturday morning at Emerald Cove Park. "The Easter egg hunt is a great event for the AACC community", said Leslie Cook, who works in AACC's Student Engagement Office and organized the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watchmen Broadcasting/Dorothy Spaulding EMBEZZL... (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Spirituallyabused
|9
|Dorothy Spaulding WBPI Club 36 False Advertising (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Spirituallyabused
|14
|Area Arrests (Jul '09)
|11 hr
|Natasha manis
|6
|Rosa Parks was a degenerate & a fraud! Not a hero!
|Wed
|White america
|3
|John Ohmes is a racist church pastor (Jun '16)
|Apr 22
|izzy
|3
|Southern frills boutique (Oct '16)
|Apr 22
|Rivera mom
|9
|Augusta University / Medical College of Georgia...
|Apr 21
|AdrianB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC