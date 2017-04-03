Home at last, John Harrisona s father...

Home at last, John Harrisona s father says, a We kept hopea

A crowd was waiting at the airport on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, for John Harrison Doucet to arrive home on an Angel Flight Soars flight from Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. John Harrison has been recovering over the past seven months after miraculously surviving an electrical shock that burned him to the bone.

