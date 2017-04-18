Holden Drive shooting victim's tattoos
Tattoo located on the victim's chest and covered the center of the victim's chest from his collarbone area to just below his nipple line According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, the victim is twenty-three-year-old Brandon Theodore Mulgrave from Hempstead, New York. His death has been ruled a homicide.
