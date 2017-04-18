Gov't Mule Announces Summer Tour 2017

Gov't Mule Announces Summer Tour 2017

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: JamBase

One day after revealing details and sharing music from their forthcoming studio album, Gov't Mule has announced a batch of tour dates. The new dates will take place in August and will find the band supported by Galactic and Blackberry Smoke at select shows.

