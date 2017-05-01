Council on Aging controversy dogs board chairman Dumas in Georgia job hunt
Brandon Dumas, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at Southern University, was named one of two finalists earlier this month for the presidency of Paine College, a small, historically black liberal arts college in Augusta, Georgia. But the college's selection committee on Saturday passed over Dumas, who is also chairman of the board of directors of the embattled East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, after reports surfaced in the Augusta media about recent controversies surrounding the COA and allegations of mismanagement by Dumas' office at Southern.
