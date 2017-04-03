B.C. golfer makes debut at the Masters
Adam Hadwin and then-fiance, now newlywed, Jessica Kippenberger, hold up the champion's trophy after Hadwin won the Valspar Championship, part of the PGA tour 2017, in March. Gerry Hadwin went to work at the Ledgeview Golf and Country Club in Abbotsford Thursday morning wishing that he was on another golf course with the rest of his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Tue
|Hardee
|15
|Southern Frills Boutique
|Tue
|Pandre
|17
|Excalibur Tattoos in Evans GA Incompetent Artis...
|Tue
|Yeah Dude
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland A Fraud (Feb '14)
|Tue
|ckc
|10
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of l...
|Tue
|Matt
|2
|Jim Hudson Lexus in Martinez: Racial & Job Disc...
|Tue
|Adriana
|3
|Evans Kia: RACIST CAR DEALERSHIP
|Tue
|Yeah whatever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC