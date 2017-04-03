B.C. golfer makes debut at the Masters

B.C. golfer makes debut at the Masters

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: CBC News

Adam Hadwin and then-fiance, now newlywed, Jessica Kippenberger, hold up the champion's trophy after Hadwin won the Valspar Championship, part of the PGA tour 2017, in March. Gerry Hadwin went to work at the Ledgeview Golf and Country Club in Abbotsford Thursday morning wishing that he was on another golf course with the rest of his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... Tue Hardee 15
Southern Frills Boutique Tue Pandre 17
Excalibur Tattoos in Evans GA Incompetent Artis... Tue Yeah Dude 2
Bishop Richard A. Copeland A Fraud (Feb '14) Tue ckc 10
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of l... Tue Matt 2
Jim Hudson Lexus in Martinez: Racial & Job Disc... Tue Adriana 3
Evans Kia: RACIST CAR DEALERSHIP Tue Yeah whatever 3
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC