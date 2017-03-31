Augusta, GA, based Investment company Asset Advisors Corp buys South State, Schwab U.S. Mid Cap, Schwab U.S. Broad Market, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology, TE Connectivity, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, Schwab International Equity, Sherwin-Williams Co, Cintas, BlackRock, sells Southeastern Bank Financial, American Water Works Co, CVS Health, Clarcor, Aqua America during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Advisors Corp. As of 2017-03-31, Asset Advisors Corp owns 167 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.