Asset Advisors Corp Buys South State, Schwab U.S. Mid Cap, Schwab U.S. ...
Augusta, GA, based Investment company Asset Advisors Corp buys South State, Schwab U.S. Mid Cap, Schwab U.S. Broad Market, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology, TE Connectivity, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, Schwab International Equity, Sherwin-Williams Co, Cintas, BlackRock, sells Southeastern Bank Financial, American Water Works Co, CVS Health, Clarcor, Aqua America during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Advisors Corp. As of 2017-03-31, Asset Advisors Corp owns 167 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
