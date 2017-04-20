A Tale of Violence in Two Cities: Aug...

A Tale of Violence in Two Cities: Augusta and Biloxi

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: American Thinker

Maybe it's as simple as this: Black events are more violent than white events because it's a black thing, we just do not understand. Even so, it is worth contrasting the two kinds of large gatherings from last weekend: one white, one black -- both from the same part of the world, with similar-sized crowds, but wildly different atmospheres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Augusta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time to Terminate Scott Johnson 2 hr Virgil 6
Jeremy Laswell/Gander Mountain 4 hr Bahahahahaha 1
Crazy Turks ,messiam shojda is a cop 8 hr Augusta supporter 1
Southern Frills Boutique Mon Southern Frills 22
News Study: Columbus among least a Happiest Places t... Apr 16 Bob Perryman 4
Civil Rights Leader Wins Legal Case Against Rac... Apr 16 Farrell Landon 5
Moving to Augusta Ga Apr 15 Farrell Landon 2
See all Augusta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Augusta Forum Now

Augusta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Augusta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Augusta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC