A Tale of Violence in Two Cities: Augusta and Biloxi
Maybe it's as simple as this: Black events are more violent than white events because it's a black thing, we just do not understand. Even so, it is worth contrasting the two kinds of large gatherings from last weekend: one white, one black -- both from the same part of the world, with similar-sized crowds, but wildly different atmospheres.
