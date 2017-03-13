Whole-body Vibration May Improve Diabetes Control, Study Finds
Researchers have found that a less strenuous form of exercise known as whole-body vibration may work just as well as regular exercise in helping to control diabetes. WBV, as it's called, could also benefit people who find it difficult to exercise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
Augusta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Richards Nissan and Toyota Car Dealerships ...
|Fri
|carfax
|1
|ALS Marathon from Augusta to Aiken: News Story ...
|Fri
|REally
|5
|Central Savannah River Area REDNECKS are all de...
|Fri
|Marcus XI
|1
|WJBF News Story about Allegiance Ink Tattoo IS ...
|Fri
|JusttellingTheTruth
|1
|Rent Smart - Evans, 30809 CHEATING CUSTOMERS! R...
|Fri
|Felicia
|1
|Angela Pringle: Corrupted Richmond County Board...
|Thu
|Shingel
|4
|Study: Columbus among least a Happiest Places t...
|Wed
|General Zod
|3
Find what you want!
Search Augusta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC