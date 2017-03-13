Whole-body vibration may be as effect...

Whole-body vibration may be as effective as regular exercise

A less strenuous form of exercise known as whole-body vibration can mimic the muscle and bone health benefits of regular exercise in mice, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's journal Endocrinolog y. WBV consists of a person sitting, standing or lying on a machine with a vibrating platform.

